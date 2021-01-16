A new position has given greater authority for ensuring diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the Barnes-Jewish health care system of about 15 hospitals, medical groups and shared services. As of this past November, Steven Player, Pharm.D, has moved from executive director of diversity, inclusion and community engagement for Barnes-Jewish Hospital to vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion for BJC HealthCare.
Player previously oversaw diversity and inclusion education, extensive language services, and ensuring that “BJC’s exceptional care is equitable for all,” according to a statement from BJC. The hospital’s leadership established the vice president position to “advance BJC’s mission to provide equitable, culturally aware care for all patients and ensure a diverse, culturally competent workforce,” the statement said.
“If I’m being honest, I don’t think the new title changes what I do,” Player said. “It puts me at the executive level and allows me to work over the entire BJC portfolio, but I’ve been working at eliminating discrepancies throughout my career. It seems daunting, but I’m willing and my team is excited.”
While Player held the director role since 2014, he has worked in that arena since 2006 with the establishment of the Center for Diversity and Cultural Competencies, now called the Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for BJC.
“The center was a seedling that has grown into a service for the entire system,” he said.
Player has an upbeat perspective: “We’re no different from any health care system or employer (in that) a lack of representation of minorities is an opportunity for us to increase equity and inclusion,” he said. “We want to provide exceptional care and be more than equal to ensure delivering on our brand promise. It goes beyond race to gender, age, language services and more. Historically, these efforts have been focused academically at the medical center. Now we are making conscious efforts toward being perfect” throughout the entire system.
Player sees his area’s role as ensuring that staff — at all levels — and patients receive equitable service and treatment throughout BJC. Recent concerns include obtaining personal protective equipment that works for people who are deaf or hard of hearing and can’t read lips when staff wear face masks, and providing language services to the St. Louis Bosnian community (the largest in the world outside Bosnia itself); the system provided translation services for 100 languages in 2020.
While there have been no major issues recently, “we investigate every concern,” Player said. “Sometimes it is a matter of awareness.” The current focus is to be proactive and head off potential problems by building an equitable culture, rather than simply react on a one-time basis if a concern does arise.
The system is a recognized leader in serving the LBGTQ community and provides training in diversity, equity and inclusion to every employee “as soon as they hit the door,” Player said.
“It all starts with data and the ways we look at data to ensure we’re providing what is needed throughout the system. We are applying the equity lens and working with human resources and our talent development team to create meaningful career paths, close any gaps, ensure full engagement and develop inclusive leadership.”
Player is “big on creating opportunities.” He has developed connections with area high school students to let them know about BJC as both a care provider and a career path. He also alerts people to higher-level employment opportunities to ensure the system welcomes and supports diverse candidates in moving into leadership roles.
He is guided by asking, “What can we do to close gaps in care for the minority community?” and “Do our employees feel they have the opportunity for inclusion in both care and their careers?”
Tools include training in recognizing unconscious bias; teaching leaders and other employees about community health disparities through neighborhood tours, originally in real time and currently virtually; and holding an annual diversity celebration that includes community participation.
“We have an entire catalog of resources” for employees to consult as well, Player said.
The result is progress toward a comprehensive approach. “We are becoming ‘one BJC’ in adhering to our values,” Player said. “Diversity, equity and inclusion are part of our fabric. As some of our leaders have been hearing in the community, this is not your mother’s or grandmother’s BJC.”
