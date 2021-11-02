Brittany Cummings, tax director at BKD CPAs & Advisors in the St. Louis office, has been recognized as a recipient of a 2021 40 Under 40 Black CPA Award. The 40 Under 40 Black CPA Award recognizes high-achieving Black CPAs influencing the profession, breaking barriers, and making an impact in the community.
The award is part of the Black CPA Centennial, a year-long celebration in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the first Black CPA in the United States, John W. Cromwell Jr. The national awareness campaign recognizes Black CPAs in the United States and pushing for more progress to be made in achieving diversity, equity, and inclusion in the CPA profession.
