Bobby Nesmith has joined Clayco as senior project superintendent. With nearly 20 years of construction experience, Nesmith brings to the firm an impressive background in education, commercial, and research and laboratory projects. In his new role, Nesmith will be working on Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD)’s Spring Street project in Atlanta. Bobby studied airframe, powerplant and aviation mechanics at Hampton University.
