Emerson has announced the appointment of Akberet Boykin Farr as vice president of diversity and social responsibility, effective Dec. 1. Boykin Farr has managed the company’s internal diversity and inclusion programs since 2017. She will continue to oversee the D&I function. In her new role, she will also manage the Emerson Charitable Trust, coordinate the company’s corporate social responsibility reporting and serve as community liaison in St. Louis, the global headquarters of the Fortune 200 company. She will take over CSR duties from Dave Rabe, who is retiring in December after 36 years with Emerson.
