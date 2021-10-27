Errin Braddock is a vice president and the chief diversity officer for Enterprise Holdings, Inc. In this position, he is responsible for bringing to life the company’s strategic vision for diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). Outside of his full-time job, Braddock has dedicated his time and expertise to organizations committed to serving underrepresented communities.
He has served on more than 10 local boards of directors, including his current involvement with the St. Louis Public Schools Foundation, Girls, Inc. and DeSmet Jesuit High School.
