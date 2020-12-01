Abena Bradley-Madkins, a Spanish teacher at Riverview Gardens High School, has been named a 2020 Excellence in Teaching honoree by Emerson. Bradley-Madkins has served as the Spanish instructor at Riverview Gardens High School since 2008. She led an effort to travel abroad with students to Costa Rica. The trip was the very first airline flight and experience in another country for many students. She routinely provides students with innovative lessons and culture rich experiences to help foster their love for the Spanish language.
Bradley-Madkins is one of 100 St. Louis area instructors honored by the Feguson-based company formerly known Emerson Electric. The teachers were chosen for their accomplishments and dedication to students and the teaching profession.
