Brandi Smith was promoted to senior director of Human Resources and Administrative Services at Area Resources for Community and Human Services (ARCHS). Smith will oversee human relations and supportive services for the company’s employees. She has served ARCHS for more than a decade in a variety of roles including events specialist and executive assistant. She recently graduated from Lindenwood University with a Master’s in Business Administration.
