Bridget Jones

Bridget Jones is the new executive director of the Youth and Family Center. The center is a non-profit organization that strives to help youth, families and older adults attain self-sustaining lives by providing innovative social, educational, and recreational resources while serving as an anchor for the near North Side of St. Louis. Jones created and for 12 years led Innovative Education Concepts, which provided workforce development programs in St. Clair County.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.