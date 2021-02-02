Derrick Brooks, consumer business digital strategy leader, has been promoted to executive vice president, enterprise digital strategy, John Kemper, chairman and chief executive officer of Commerce Bank, has announced.
Brooks’ enterprise-wide leadership of the company’s digital strategy is indicative of Commerce’s commitment to this critical business area. Brooks will have responsibility for leading Commerce’s digital strategy across the consumer, wealth and commercial lines of business.
Brooks has more than 20 years of digital product development experience, including 10 years in management and IT consulting helping Fortune 500 companies realize their strategic objectives. Before joining Commerce, he served as vice president, digital solutions for Scottrade.
