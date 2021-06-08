Branden Brooks recently joined as an associate in Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice’s St. Louis office. He is experienced at defending manufacturers in toxic tort and product liability actions, having appeared in court on behalf of his clients and prepared numerous responsive pleadings and motions. As a former prosecutor, Branden represented the State of Missouri in prosecuting individuals charged with felony offenses within the City of St. Louis, where he gained experience in both jury and bench trials. Brooks also argued hundreds of primary hearings to assist the Court in making probable cause determinations regarding felonious matters and presented cases to the Grand Jury. He received his JD at Boston College Law School.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
