Bruce Green joins Ritenour School District as director of Secondary Education, effective July 1. In the newly created position, Green will oversee the curricular and instructional programs of the district’s two middle schools and Ritenour High School. Green has over 20 years of secondary education experience. Currently, Green is completing his work in the Hazelwood School District as the assistant superintendent for high school education, technology, school safety and its alternative program. Green has also worked in St. Louis Public Schools and as an adjunct instructor at Harris Stowe State University.
