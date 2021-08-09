Leslie Burrows was promoted to regional vice president at McCormack Baron Management. As regional vice president, Burrows is responsible for providing leadership and management of an assigned division which includes managing the day-to-day operations for a variety of affordable housing and fee-managed assets. Burrows has extensive knowledge of HUD, state and local housing programs and the compliance regulations of the Low Income Housing Tax Credit program. Burrows was selected for the 2020-2021 Leadership 100 Cohort of the Young Professionals Network of the St. Louis Regional Business Council. McCormack Baron Salazar is the nation’s leading for-profit developer, manager and asset manager of economically-integrated urban neighborhoods.
Promotion, board appointment, new hire, award…please submit your People on the Move item (including photo) to kjones@stlamerican.com.
