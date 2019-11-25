Camrus Johnson was recognized by the 28th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival for his film “Grab My Hand: A Letter to My Dad,” which he directed with Pedro Piccinini. It was awarded Best Short Short in the festival. Juries choose the winners of seven awards from among the shorts in competition. Johnson is an actor and producer, known for “Batwoman” (2019), “The Sun Is Also a Star” (2019) and “Safe Spaces” (2019).
Camrus Johnson recognized by Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival
