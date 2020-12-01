Cosmetologist Felicia Cann-Hanson is the owner of Hair and Beauty Restore By Asylum, which opened last month in Maplewood. Cann-Hanson is also a hair-loss specialist and licensed practical nurse. The beauty supply store is located at 7407 Manchester Road.
Hair and Beauty Restore offers premium hair styling products, bundles, lashes and apparel pieces.
