Cara Vonner

Cara Vonner joined Crown Center welcomes in the position of controller. Responsibilities are to maintain the effective functioning of the agency’s financial systems, ensure regulatory compliance, analyze all financial data and serve as staff liaison with the Crown Center Board’s Finance Committee. Previous work experience includes Spire, COCA (Center of Creative Arts) and the Archdiocese of St. Louis. 

