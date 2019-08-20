Carlos Graham received the Certificate of Fundraising Management from the Eli Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University. He chief of staff to the president at Lincoln University. The school offers professional development courses aimed at equipping fundraising professionals with innovative skills to reach donors. Graham said the school “provided us knowledge and skills that will aid us in garnering support for our university.”
Carlos Graham receives Certificate of Fundraising Management from Indiana University
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Beloved St. Louis stage veteran Linda Kennedy passes at 68
- Elnora Suggs passes at 106
- New restaurant in the Loop pairs U. City native music industry veterans
- Charlene Jones granted lifetime tenure at Harris-Stowe
- Chandria Taylor honored for Early Childhood Education at 2019 Salute
- Larry H. Blue Jr. promoted to senior key account manager at Astellas Pharma
- State attorney general Schmitt fights Kim Gardner’s attempt to free a man she believes is innocent of murder
- Ricky Kidd released after serving 23 years for murder judge says he didn’t commit, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has 30 days to file for new trial
- Gary Clark Jr. demonstrates himself to be the future of rock and the blues rolled into one
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital opens new Neuro-Critical Care Unit, among the largest in the country
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.