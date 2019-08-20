Carlos Graham

Carlos Graham received the Certificate of Fundraising Management from the Eli Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University. He chief of staff to the president at Lincoln University. The school offers professional development courses aimed at equipping fundraising professionals with innovative skills to reach donors. Graham said the school “provided us knowledge and skills that will aid us in garnering support for our university.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.