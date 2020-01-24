Carole Carper will be inducted into the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame in the Radio category. She was the first female black news director in the market, working at WESL, KADI and KMJM in the 1970s. Later she became the first female of color to serve on the board of the Radio/TV News Directors’ Association. Inductees are selected for their significant contributions to journalism, management and advertising by the Board of Directors of the St. Louis Media History Foundation.
