Carole Weddington Hunt

Carole Weddington Hunt joined Provident Behavioral Health as psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner. She will lead an expansion into psychiatric services for the nonprofit organization with a 159-year history of service to the St. Louis region. She will lead the integration of psychiatric services with counseling, suicide prevention, and other Provident programming. She has been a licensed professional counselor for more than three decades.

