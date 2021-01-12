Dr. Ebony Boyce Carter has been named director of the Division of Clinical Research in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
Carter is a physician-scientist known for her research involving community-based interventions to promote health equity for pregnant women and their babies,
“Ebony is an outstanding physician-scientist, gifted clinician, and dedicated teacher who possesses the expertise to grow our reproductive health clinical research to benefit all women,” said Dineo Khabele, MD, the Mitchell and Elaine Yanow Professor and head of the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology.
Carter has extensive experience in the design and implementation of obstetric clinical trials. Her research on innovative prenatal care models to improve outcomes for pregnant women with diabetes is funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute for Child Health and Human Development, and the American Diabetes Association. Carter is the principal investigator of a recently funded $3 million grant through the National Institute of Mental Health on behalf of the Elevating Voices, Addressing Depression, Toxic Stress and Equity in Group Prenatal Care Women’s Collaborative — a community coalition led by Black mothers, clinicians, federally qualified community health centers, hospitals, academic centers and community organizations, and coordinated by the St. Louis Integrated Health Network.
