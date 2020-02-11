Chauncey Granger was the focus of “Inspiration by Example,” a program celebrating the lives of St. Louis-area African-American trailblazers at the Missouri History Museum. He is the principal of Hazelwood East High School and has more than 20 years of experience in education in various roles including truancy officer, special education teacher, adjunct professor at Lindenwood University, and assistant principal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.