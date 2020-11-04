SPRINGFIELD, MO – Simmons Bank recently announced Christian Lewis as the new regional community president to lead the southwest region of Missouri. With more than a decade of banking experience, Lewis most recently served as a regional small business administration (SBA) credit officer for Simmons Bank after receiving a promotion in 2019.
Lewis began his career as a credit analyst with Liberty Bank in 2011 and became a commercial lender in 2012. Following Simmons Bank’s 2015 acquisition of Liberty Bank, he continued to serve as a commercial loan officer and was promoted to a regional SBA banker in 2016 managing lending in Missouri, Arkansas and Tennessee.
“Simmons Bank is proud to promote Christian Lewis as the Community President for southwest Missouri,” said Kevin D. Gibbens, Missouri division president of Simmons Bank. “Christian provides a wealth of expertise, a heart for the community and outstanding leadership traits.”
Lewis holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Business Administration with an emphasis in business management and business marketing from Columbia College and a Master’s degree from the Graduate School of Banking from Louisiana State University.
“Christian is a talented banker who understands what it means to put community first,” said Gary Metzger, retired Kansas and Missouri regional chairman for Simmons Bank and former CEO of Liberty Bank. “His expertise is a valuable asset for our state and our region.”
Christian Lewis currently serves on the board of directors for the Ozark Regional YMCA and is a former board member of the Big Brother Big Sisters of the Ozarks.
