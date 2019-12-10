Christine Davis

Christine Davis will serve as vice chancellor of student affairs for St. Louis Community College. She will be responsible for student engagement and success, as well as leadership of enrollment management, advising, assessment, campus life, career development and financial aid. Currently, Davis is vice provost for student affairs at Florida SouthWestern State College. She has more than 18 years of experience in higher education at both two-year and four-year colleges and universities.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.