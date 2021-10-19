Linda Churchwell Varga joined John Burroughs School as the principal of the 7th and 8th grades in summer 2021. Previously, she taught 6th grade and served as 6th grade advisor at New City School, where she also served in a number of other leadership roles, including New City's head-of-school search committee, ISACS accreditations and DEI programming.
Churchwell Varga earned her bachelor's degree from Spelman College, and has a master's in teaching from Wayne State University. In addition to her education experience, she taught at Aim High St. Louis on the JBS campus, and she has taught hundreds of Burroughs grads who came from New City.
