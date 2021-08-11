Faith Clarke, a senior pursuing her bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity at the University of Missouri–St. Louis, is moving closer to her dream through her participation in the Diversity Cyber Academy, a joint effort from the International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals and the SANS Institute. The St. Louis native was one of fewer than 20 students among more than 500 applicants selected to attend the academy, which provides women and people of color an opportunity to pursue industry-recognized certifications through a hands-on, six-month training program. Clarke will be working to earn a GSEC certification in security essentials, a GCIH certificate in incident handling and an elective GCFE certificate in forensics examination.
