Clayco has hired Mary Person as senior vice president, public-private initiatives. Person will develop public and public-private sector business development opportunities for Clayco, as well as lead strategic initiatives in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) through community engagement. Person joins Clayco from F.H. Paschen where she oversaw DEI strategy as well as client relations with a particular focus on the mass-transit market. Previously, she was director of diversity programs at CTA, where she oversaw the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise and Equal Employment Opportunity program. Person also led CTA’s diversity strategy for the Red Line South and 95th Street station reconstruction projects.

