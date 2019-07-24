Clayton Evans received the Missouri Community Action Network’s 2019 Outstanding Community Service Award. He is senior vice president, Community Affairs officer, at Simmons Bank. He is a member of the Board of Directors for Community Action Agency of St. Louis County, Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides services to help those who are low-income transition out of impoverished conditions and achieve self-sufficiency. His leadership and commitment help to further the agency’s mission to end poverty.
