Shawna Collier was recently promoted to chief partnership officer at Justine Petersen. She came to Justine Petersen in January of 2015 and has extensive banking background from spending more than twenty years in the industry. Mentoring clients as well as a personal pledge of attention to each client's needs is what helps start-up businesses and some existing businesses succeed or fail. Justine Petersen Housing and Reinvestment Corporation is a Missouri not-for-profit corporation. Its mission is to connect institutional resources with the needs of low-to moderate-income individuals and families, helping them to build assets and create enduring change - not just for each individual or family that we assist, but the community as a whole.
