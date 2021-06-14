Lauren Collins

Lauren C. Collins recently joined the Automobile Club of Missouri’s in-house litigation department, which now goes by the name of Kraft, Bischoff, Buckley & Collins.  Previously, she defended physicians and other medical professionals in medical malpractice actions at the law firm Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard.  Prior to that, Collins served as an assistant circuit attorney at the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office where she had numerous jury trials involving felonies and misdemeanors.  Collins is currently the first black chairperson of the Missouri Bar Young Lawyer’s Section and in April she was sworn in as the chairperson of the Young Lawyer’s Division of the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis.

