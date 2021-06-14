Lauren C. Collins recently joined the Automobile Club of Missouri’s in-house litigation department, which now goes by the name of Kraft, Bischoff, Buckley & Collins. Previously, she defended physicians and other medical professionals in medical malpractice actions at the law firm Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard. Prior to that, Collins served as an assistant circuit attorney at the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office where she had numerous jury trials involving felonies and misdemeanors. Collins is currently the first black chairperson of the Missouri Bar Young Lawyer’s Section and in April she was sworn in as the chairperson of the Young Lawyer’s Division of the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis.
featured
Collins joins litigation department at automobile club
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Bush resolution would democratize nation’s energy companies
- Mark Anthony Campbell’s death proves COVID-19 still deadly
- Corey Bradford makes puzzling, sudden break from HSSU
- Naomi Osaka leaves German Open citing mental health issues
- Viral video circulates of King Harris in heated argument
- African American mosque numbers dropping at accelerated rate
- New SLDC director seeks to bring economic justice to St. Louis
- Case against Kim Gardner based on racism, sexism
- Authentically Black opera
- Black Rep actress Christina F. Yancy is back on stage, back to life after COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.