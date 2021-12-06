Terrence Rogers

Terrence Rogers joined the bank in 2012 as a home loan officer, and has helped build a Community Lending Partnership Program that’s recognized as a model for banks across the country. Rogers has helped 1,100 families with their home loans during his ten years at Carrollton. He has also obtained more than $2.5 million in down-payment assistance to get them started on home ownership. While his title has changed, Rogers will continue doing what he likes to do – making a difference in the community by educating people, and sourcing capital for them, so they can achieve their goal of home ownership. 

