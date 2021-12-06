Terrence Rogers joined the bank in 2012 as a home loan officer, and has helped build a Community Lending Partnership Program that’s recognized as a model for banks across the country. Rogers has helped 1,100 families with their home loans during his ten years at Carrollton. He has also obtained more than $2.5 million in down-payment assistance to get them started on home ownership. While his title has changed, Rogers will continue doing what he likes to do – making a difference in the community by educating people, and sourcing capital for them, so they can achieve their goal of home ownership.
People on the Move
Community Lending of Carrollton Bank promoted Terrence Rogers to president
