Covenant House Missouri has named Tyrone Ford as chief program officer. The new position was created to align with the organization’s already expanding services as part of an effort to grow housing opportunities for at-risk youth in the St. Louis area.
In 2020, Covenant House Missouri has expanded its residential capacity from 30 to 40 beds a night. The organization recently announced the completion of their Wellness Center, a community resource for young people ages 16-24 to receive mental and physical health services.
In his new role, Ford will work with all members of Covenant House Missouri’s leadership team as they work to support more youth experiencing homelessness.
