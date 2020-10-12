Wendell Covington Jr. will join NPower Missouri as executive director. Covington will utilize his own expertise with tech training programs and youth development to provide heightened support to NPower’s students, helping to build paths to economic and personal success for underserved community members in Missouri.
Covington has over 26 years of experience helping youth throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area. He previously served as president and CEO of the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ and Girls’ Club and as a leader for the National Gateway to College Program. He is also the Principal of CSC consultants, providing training and tech assistance to nonprofit organizations.
