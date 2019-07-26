Craig K. Higgins was appointed associate circuit judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit in St. Louis by Governor Parson. He is an associate city counselor for the City of St. Louis. He holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia, a master’s degree in Mass Communication from Drake University, and a juris doctorate degree from Drake University. He will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Calea Stovall-Reid to circuit judge.
Craig K. Higgins appointed associate circuit judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- 'The toughest battle was with myself:' Bruce Franks Jr. is leaving St. Louis to heal
- If I don’t make this move, St. Louis is going to kill me
- Driving while black: Police continue to profile, stop and search African American drivers
- The Muny represents St. Louis – onstage and behind the scenes
- VP Gisele Marcus helps guide the Regional Chamber to boost development in STL
- RIP Quinton Jackson.
- ‘Abandoning the people of Wellston is not an option’
- Chalana Scales-Ferguson is the new director of Academic Success Program at Univ. of Missouri School of Law
- International Institute rallies opposition to Trump’s zero-refugee proposal
- Lisa Raye implies Nicole is a homewrecker, Murphy denies Fuqua affair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.