Craig K. Higgins

Craig K. Higgins was appointed associate circuit judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit in St. Louis by Governor Parson. He is an associate city counselor for the City of St. Louis. He holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia, a master’s degree in Mass Communication from Drake University, and a juris doctorate degree from Drake University. He will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Calea Stovall-Reid to circuit judge.

