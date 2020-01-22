Crystal E. Ashby was selected to serve as the Executive Leadership Council’s interim president by its Board of Directors. She is the first woman president and CEO of the organization and participated in the first class of The ELC's Strengthening the Pipeline leadership development program. She was most recently vice chair of The ELC, which seeks to increase the number of global black executives in C-Suites, on corporate boards, and in global enterprises.
