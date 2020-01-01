Danita Smith opened My Blooming Health Lab in Overland, the only female-owned, black-owned clinical lab in the St Louis region. She is a registered nurse. My Blooming Health offers discounted lab tests to ensure everyone has access to follow through with their health status. Other services offered include Paternity testing, drug screenings, instant Lipid testing and EKGs. Her goal is to continue to provide necessary resources within the community. Visit www.mybloominghealth.com or call 314-942-3272.
