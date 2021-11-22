Dannielle Davis

Dannielle Davis

Dr. Dannielle Joy Davis, Ph.D., has been promoted to full professor with tenure at Saint Louis University's (SLU) School of Education. Dr. Davis is a homeschooling STEM expert and an interdisciplinary scholar, who also examines higher education access and outcomes. She is editor/co-editor and a contributing author of the books:  Black Women in Leadership: Their Historical and Contemporary Contributions); Social Justice Issues and Race in the College Classroom: Learning from Different Voices; Intersectionality in Education Research; Specialists: Passions and Careers;Motherhood in Precarious Times; and United We Stand: The Role of Spirituality in Engaging and Healing Communities. Dr. Davis is also CEO of St. Louis' Circle of Excellence, a middle and high school STEM initiative.

