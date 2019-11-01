Darcella Craven

Darcella Craven was selected as a scholar in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program. She is president of the Veterans Business Resource Center. Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses is program to help entrepreneurs create jobs and economic opportunity by providing greater access to education, capital and business support services. She was one of 152 scholars selected to the 12th cohort of the program, which is operated by Babson College.  

