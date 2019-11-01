Darcella Craven was selected as a scholar in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program. She is president of the Veterans Business Resource Center. Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses is program to help entrepreneurs create jobs and economic opportunity by providing greater access to education, capital and business support services. She was one of 152 scholars selected to the 12th cohort of the program, which is operated by Babson College.
Darcella Craven selected as a sholar in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Wesley Bell needs to clean up the mess he made
- Race, Crime and Surveillance: Why St. Louis’ Real Time Crime Center protects businesses before people
- Cardinal Ritter football scandal orchestrators deserve no defense from community
- Athletes and students lose in coach firings
- State health director tracked menstrual periods of women
- Missouri's first black midwife advocates for accessible maternal care
- Taylor Bailey joins the Washington Redskins as producer
- Questionable timing of award from ESL NAACP
- From Walnut Park to Bryan Cave
- Former ballplayer now A-B VP is 2019 Corporate Executive of the Year
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
- Edwards sets anything but ‘appropriate tone’ about murdered youth (2)
- Why Nancy Pelosi is Crazy Horse and Trump is Custer (2)
- Why did Mayor Krewson and Koran Addo exclude the black weekly from their media list? (1)
- Missourians support the 2nd Amendment – and common-sense gun laws (1)
- Megan Green joins Steve Roberts and Michelle Sherod in state Senate race (1)
- Community groups condemn public safety director for ‘demonizing’ dead children (1)
- Circuit attorney appoints Captain Ron Johnson as law enforcement liaison (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.