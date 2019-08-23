Darlene Green received the 2019 Founders' Award for Lifetime Achievement from Women in Public Finance. The lifetime recognition honors a woman involved in the field for more than 10 years who has consistently demonstrated skill, drive, integrity and vision. Green has served as the City of St. Louis’ comptroller since 1995 and was the first woman and third African American elected to the position.
Darlene Green receives 2019 Founders' Award from Women in Public Finance
