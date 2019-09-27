Darnetta Clinkscale

Darnetta Clinkscale was honored as a Pioneer in Education by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for her service on the Special Administrative Board (SAB) for the St. Louis Public School District. Under the SAB’s guidance, the district improved student and district performance, stabilized leadership and regained full accreditation. A registered respiratory therapist, she also served as president of the elected SLPS Board of Education from 2003-2006.

