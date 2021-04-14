Laraine Davis, a native of St. Louis, alumnus of Maryville, will serve as vice president for community and government relations. Davis, a former Wells Fargo Advisors executive, is a highly respected community and government relations professional. In addition to leading the university’s community and government relations efforts, Davis will also provide executive oversight for the development and alumni relations division that promotes Maryville’s strategic plan to key constituencies with the objective of raising friends and funds.
