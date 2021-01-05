Sulbrena Day, RN, PhD, started working at St. Mary’s Hospital in East St. Louis as an LPN in 1974. After a 46-year career, she retired Dec. 31.
After becoming a registered nurse, Day entered critical care medicine and started her path up the ranks at St. Mary’s, eventually becoming director of nursing and vice president of nursing. She also helped guide the transition to Kenneth Hall Regional Hospital. Advancing her educational journey, she earned a BSN, MSN and then a doctorate in health care.
At Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville, her hometown, Day began as vice president of ancillary services; she became chief operating officer in 2016. In 2018 she added the title of chief nursing officer.
After retirement, Day will continue to teach nursing at Midwest Career Source in Belleville and as a member of the faculty at McKendree University in Lebanon.
