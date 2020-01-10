Deanna Davise received a diversity scholarship from the global law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP. She will receive $10,000 to help defray the cost of law school tuition and related expenses during the student’s final year of law school. She is a law student at Washington University School of Law, where she was the winner of the 1L Client Counseling Competition, is president of the Women’s Law Caucus and a member of the Black Law Student Association. Davise received her B.S. in criminal justice from the University of Toledo, magna cum laude. She will work in the firm’s St. Louis office, where she also interned.
