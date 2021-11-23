Deidre Powell

Deidre Powell has been promoted to an associate in Armstrong Teasdale’s litigation practice group. Prior to joining Armstrong Teasdale, Powell was the legal compliance officer for a St. Louis-area university where she supported the general counsel on COVID-19-related compliance matters. She was also a legal intern at a major telecommunications company where she supported various legal departments working alongside senior vice presidents and the vice presidents of general counsel. Before that, she was a mentor services specialist for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis, where she managed and supported the daily operations of the Mentoring Services program throughout the St. Louis Metro area.

