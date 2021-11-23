Deidre Powell has been promoted to an associate in Armstrong Teasdale’s litigation practice group. Prior to joining Armstrong Teasdale, Powell was the legal compliance officer for a St. Louis-area university where she supported the general counsel on COVID-19-related compliance matters. She was also a legal intern at a major telecommunications company where she supported various legal departments working alongside senior vice presidents and the vice presidents of general counsel. Before that, she was a mentor services specialist for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis, where she managed and supported the daily operations of the Mentoring Services program throughout the St. Louis Metro area.
People on the Move
Deidre Powell named associate at Armstrong Teasdale
