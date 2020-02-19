Deitra Colquitt

Deitra Colquitt was named co-principal of Pershing Elementary School in the School District of University City. She currently serves as a teacher instructional leader at Pershing Elementary School. She joined the district in 2015 after serving as a middle school English Language Arts teacher for the St. Louis Public and Hazelwood school districts from 2003 to 2012 and as an adjunct instructor for St. Charles Community College in 2013.

