Mayor Tishaura O. Jones recently announced the appointment of Monica “Mo” Del Villar as head of the Civil Rights Enforcement Agency. Del Villar joins the City of St. Louis from the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri, where she worked as a legislative and policy associate evaluating, reviewing, drafting, and editing state and local legislation on issues including voting rights, criminal & juvenile justice reform, First Amendment protections, reproductive freedom, LBGTQ advocacy, and immigrants’ rights. Prior to joining the ACLU of Missouri, she served as director of interim legal talent at Major, Lindsey & Africa. Del Villar has experience from Capitol Hill, serving as a legal and law clerk for Senators Cory Booker and Brian Schatz as well as a legislative fellow for Congresswoman Frederica E. Wilson.
featured
People on the Move
Del Villar to lead Civil Rights agency for city
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Living It
Most Popular
Articles
- Former abusive relationship has left Taraji P. Henson with part of her lip missing
- Spire’s communication with customers to be investigated
- Black leaders rip Rittenhouse acquittal
- Tyus, other aldermen rebuke McKee with resolution
- All three men are found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Aubrey!
- Kevin Strickland is free from prison after 43 years, as Missouri judge overturns his conviction
- Federal grant puts West Florissant Avenue on road to improvement
- City to expand homeless shelter capacity as temperatures drop
- Rosanna Smith named manager at First Community Credit Union
- Family comes first
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.