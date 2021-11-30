Monica “Mo” Del Villar

Monica “Mo” Del Villar new head of the Civil Rights Enforcement

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones recently announced the appointment of Monica “Mo” Del Villar as head of the Civil Rights Enforcement Agency. Del Villar joins the City of St. Louis from the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri, where she worked as a legislative and policy associate evaluating, reviewing, drafting, and editing state and local legislation on issues including voting rights, criminal & juvenile justice reform, First Amendment protections, reproductive freedom, LBGTQ advocacy, and immigrants’ rights. Prior to joining the ACLU of Missouri, she served as director of interim legal talent at Major, Lindsey & Africa. Del Villar has experience from Capitol Hill, serving as a legal and law clerk for Senators Cory Booker and Brian Schatz as well as a legislative fellow for Congresswoman Frederica E. Wilson.

