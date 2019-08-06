Delaina Martin

Delaina Martin was named a Distinguished Teacher by the Noble Network of Charter Schools in Chicago, one of the leading public charter school systems in America. She is a 2007 graduate of Washington University in St. Louis. Distinguished teacher aims to reward, celebrate and learn from Noble’s most effective teachers. Among other benefits, each Distinguished Teacher will receive $10,000 annually for as long as they remain teachers at Noble.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.