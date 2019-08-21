Denise Hooks-Anderson, M.D. was named president of the St. Louis Division Board of Directors for the American Heart Association for a two-year term. She is associate professor at SLUCare Family Medicine and the medical accuracy editor of The St. Louis American. The American Heart Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization devoted to fighting cardiovascular disease.
