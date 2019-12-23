Dominic Dorsey was appointed to chair the Illinois Board of Higher Education’s (IBHE) newly formed Disability Services Advisory Committee. He is director of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s office of Accessible Campus Community and Equitable Student Support. The group will review current policies and practices in serving students with disabilities in Illinois higher education. It consists of 18 members, 12 from public universities, four from private colleges and universities, and two from community colleges.
