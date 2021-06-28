Christina Donald now serves as the senior vice president, advocacy for Wyman. Donald has been with Wyman for 21 years, most recently as senior director, National Network where she led the growth of Wyman’s National Network to 71 partners across the United States. These partners contract with Wyman for staff training and then replicate Wyman’s evidence-based programs to tens of thousands of teens. In her new role of senior vice president, advocacy, Donald will lead the establishment of Wyman’s advocacy platform and strategic areas of focus. This includes public policy work, working with aligned coalitions, and infusing youth voice and leadership throughout Wyman.
