April Johnson, EdD, joined STLCC in July as the vice president for student engagement at the Meramec campus. In this role, she's charged with developing a comprehensive districtwide student engagement department focused on providing students with the best co-curricular experiences.Johnson brings 17 years of higher education experience with her, having worked with non-traditional, traditional and first-generation students in public and private four-year universities, historically black colleges and universities, and community colleges. Most recently she served as assistant vice president for student affairs at Bowie State University.
